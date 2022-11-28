MediaTroopers launches in Maryland

The digital marketing agency has started operating in the state after receiving a licence from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

US.- The digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has announced it has launched activities in Maryland. The firm received a licence from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency in June for its sports betting and casino services.

Shmulik Segal, the co-founder and CEO of MediaTroopers, said: “MediaTroopers is excited to launch in Maryland alongside the state’s legal and regulated gambling market. And what better time to go live, with the World Cup kicking off and the 2022 NFL season in full action.

“However, we are mindful that along with this incredible opportunity comes an essential responsibility to promote fun yet safe sports betting to our customers. Here at MediaTroopers, we pride ourselves in our ability to effectively expand and reach new operators, adapting our services from state to state, along with our extensive digital marketing facilities. Ultimately, we look forward to working in Maryland and delivering top-quality service to gambling operators.”

MediaTroopers currently operates in 19 US states and in Ontario, Canada.

Seven operators launched in Maryland last week when online sports betting went live on November 23. That leaves three operators who have received licences from Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) but didn’t complete testing in time to launch on day one.

Governor Larry Hogan has estimated that the state could see $30m in revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027.

Maryland retail sports betting handle sets new record ahead of mobile launch

Maryland’s seven sportsbooks registered a sports betting handle of $39.7m in October, a 26.4 per cent increase compared to September’s $31.4m, and a new monthly record.

According to the report from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, the October handle minus prizes left Maryland sportsbooks with a hold of $5.3m, or 13.4 per cent of wagers. Minus promotional play and other amounts, the taxable win was $5.2m.