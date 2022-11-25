Three more mobile sports betting operators to go live in Maryland in next few days

Seven operator have launched so far.

US.- Seven operators launched this week when online sports betting went live in Maryland on November 23. That leaves three operators who have received licences frmo Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) but didn’t complete testing in time to launch on day one.

The seven online operators alread live are:

Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino)

(operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino) BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor)

(operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor) BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)

(operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park) Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)

(operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore) DraftKings (operator for Crown MD Online Gaming)

(operator for Crown MD Online Gaming) FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)

(operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover) PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac)

Three more operators are expected to receive the final approval in the coming days: BetFred (operator for Long Shot’s in Frederick), BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead), and Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff said they were working closely with the three operators to guide them through the requirements they must complete before being given clearance to launch. The timing of the launches has not yet been confirmed.

