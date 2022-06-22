MaxEnt to close all gaming operations

The Slotty Vegas operator lost its Gambling Commission licence in 2020 but still has a Malta licence.

Malta.- The Malta-licensed igaming operator MaxEnt has announced that it will shut all of its casino brands and its esports betting site. The slots sites Slotty Vegas, Go Slotty, Vulcan Bets and the esports site GGBET.com will close on July 31, the company said.

GGBet.com has branding in common with GG.Bet, which is not owned by MaxEnt and has not announced any plans to close. Messages on MaxEnt’s own sites advise customers to withdraw their funds by July 31. Deposits are no longer being accepted.

The message states: “If you have a pending real funds balance in your account, please request a withdrawal at your earliest convenience. Should you have a pending balance and cannot withdraw it, kindly get in touch with the customer services team for assistance.”

MaxEnt held a British Gambling Commission licence from November 2014 to January 2020, but the licence was revoked after the regulator flagged concerns about its finances, specifically its new ownership and the source of funds used to acquire the company.

The company initially appealed against the Gambling Commission’s decision but finally withdrew its appeal. It continued to operate under a Malta Gaming Authority licence.

Rhodes: gambling white paper delay “no excuse not to tackle problems now”

The Gambling Commission’s newly confirmed CEO Andrew Rhodes has said that the delay in the government’s gambling white paper is no excuse for operators to “hold their breath and wait”.

Rhodes spoke this week at the Westminster Media Forum Gambling Regulation Conference more than 18 months after the government began its review of the 2005 Gambling Act but still with no firm details on what new legislation will be proposed.

The government has been promising all year that the white paper is coming soon, with its publication put back to spring. Now as spring turns to summer, there’s been plenty of rumour in the press about what’s in store.