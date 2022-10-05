Maverick Gaming selects Acres CMS and Cashless Casino technology apps

Acres’ solutions are expected to go live at Maverick’s properties in 2023, pending regulatory approval.

US.- Maverick Gaming has partnered with Acres Manufacturing Company to implement its CMS+ and Cashless Casino technology applications. Acres expects both solutions to launch at the firm’s properties in the first half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

CMS+ uses Acres’ Foundation hardware to give casinos access to data while using mobile phone technology to directly communicate with employees on the casino floor. Acres’ Cashless Casino application works on any slot machine or table game .

Noah Acres, of Acres Manufacturing Company, said: “We are excited that Maverick Gaming has placed their trust in the revolutionary capabilities provided by Foundation and selected our CMS+ and Cashless Casino apps for deployment.

“These solutions provide operators with easy-to-implement and use technology that helps them grow revenue and operate more efficiently, and we expect Maverick’s properties to quickly benefit from CMS+ and Cashless Casino. The technology leaps forward embedded in CMS+ will ensure that Maverick can increase their player loyalty by more effectively staying engaged with their best guests in real-time on the casino floor while also operating more efficiently.

“These attributes trump legacy systems as CMS+ further elevates an operator’s ability to provide a superior gaming entertainment experience. In addition, players utilizing Cashless Casino at Maverick’s properties will appreciate the engaging and seamless user experience it offers.”

Justin Beltram, COO of Maverick Gaming added: “Our team has rigorously evaluated a wide range of CMS and cashless technologies and found that Acres’ CMS+ and Cashless Casino applications are an ideal fit with our casino floor operations. We are excited to get to work with the team from Acres to deploy their technology and look forward to delivering an elevated gaming entertainment experience to our guests as enabled by these new solutions.”

Maverick Gaming owns and operates 27 properties in the US states of Nevada, Washington and Colorado, with over 1,800 slot machines, 350 table games, 1,020 hotel rooms and 30 restaurants.

Nevada approves mobile verification for cashless casino accounts

In January, The Nevada Gaming Commission approved remote registration for cashless gaming and payment accounts, allowing gamblers to sign up for a casino’s cashless system without travelling to the actual property.

The NGC’s approval only pertains to casino wagering accounts. Mobile sports betting accounts in Nevada still require the account holder to physically visit a sportsbook.