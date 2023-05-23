Maverick Gaming launches new Ace’s Poker room in Washington

The company’s new poker room involved a $2m investment.

US.- Maverick Gaming has announced the launch of its new Ace’s Poker room in the city of Mountlake Terrace, Washington State, after a $2m investment. The venue features a large mural of poker stars Eric Persson, Patrik Antonius, and Matt Su, over 30 65in TVs, a separate private game area and a bar with more than 20 pull-tab game selections. Ace’s Poker will employ 90 staff.

Eric Persson, chief executive officer and majority owner of Maverick Gaming, said: “I am excited to continue investing in our local communities by offering great jobs in a new venue for entertainment in Mountlake Terrace. Growing up in Hoquiam, it was a dream of mine to build a gaming company in my home state of Washington. Ace’s Poker is designed to be a destination of choice for those who like to play cards responsibly.”

Maverick Gaming owns and operates a portfolio of 31 properties in Nevada, Washington, and Colorado. The company offers more than 1,800 slot machines, 350 table games, 1,020 hotel rooms, and 30 restaurants. It recently signed up igaming fintech PayNearMe for payment options.