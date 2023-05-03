Maverick Gaming selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform

The gaming company has selected the platform for deposit and payout options.

US.- Maverick Gaming has signed up igaming fintech PayNearMe for payment options. Maverick will be able to process cards, cash and mobile-first deposit methods, including Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, plus payout options including push to debit.

Eric Persson, chief executive officer of Maverick Gaming, said: “PayNearMe has consolidated the widest range of deposit and payout methods in the industry into a single platform integration with a consistent look and feel, which gives our customers a broad choice of payment options on a single screen. MoneyLine also dramatically improves the overall customer experience. It’s a real game-changer for the industry.”

Leighton Webb, vice president and general manager of igaming and sports betting, PayNearMe, added: “As the industry becomes more sophisticated, players want modern and mobile-first deposit methods and faster payouts. PayNearMe gives operators the ability to offer cash, cards, ACH, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo for deposits, and payout options such as push to debit, PayPal and Venmo for funds availability in minutes as opposed to days.”

PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and igaming operators in 22 US states. In September 2022, it received approval from the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) to provide its MoneyLine platform to licensed operators in the state.