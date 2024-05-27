Massachusetts Senate rejects proposed sports betting tax hike

Massachusetts’ online sports betting tax rate will remain at 20 per cent.

US.- The Massachusetts Senate has rejected a proposed budget amendment proposal that aimed to increase the state’s online sports betting tax rate from 20 to 51 per cent. Senator John F. Keenan had proposed Amendment 828 to alter the 2025 budget.

Massachusetts also has retail sports betting, which is taxed at a 15 per cent rate. The state launched regulated sports wagering in 2023 and has since collected $127m in tax revenue, according to data provided by the American Gaming Association.

Massachusetts’ gaming tax revenue from sports betting goes to five funds, with the state’s General Fund receiving the majority of proceeds. Since 2023, it has received $57.2m from betting. New Jersey and Illinois are also considering tax increases for sports betting operators.