Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $146.6m in April

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $146.6m in taxable gaming revenue for April. Casino wagering generated $97.5m and sports betting $49.1m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $60.8m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.8m. The MGC reported that $603.2m was wagered on sports: $591.5m online and $11.7m at casinos.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Betr and WynnBet were licensed from February 2023 through early 2024 but did not renew their licences following the one-year temporary licence period.

Category 1 operators are taxed at 15 per cent of TSWR and Category 3 at 20 per cent. The Commonwealth has collected approximately $137.7m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.