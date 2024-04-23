Massachusetts Gaming Commission grants $1.5m in workforce development initiatives

Two grants will be made via the Community Mitigation Fund.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved funding for two Workforce Development Grants through its Community Mitigation Fund (CMF). The initiatives awarded were MassHire Metro North Workforce Board and Holyoke Community College’s Adult Education and Workforce Development Programme, which each received $750,000 for their projects.

The initiatives aim to provide career-training opportunities to people living near Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield. The grants will be used for workforce development programmes, including occupational training in relevant hospitality industries, skill-building workshops, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses, GED and HiSet certification and digital literacy courses.

Interim MGC chair Jordan Maynard said: “The grants that have been awarded from the Community Mitigation Fund to these important workforce development initiatives will empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue rewarding career opportunities. The Community Mitigation Fund serves a vital role at the MGC and throughout the Commonwealth, providing robust, tangible impacts for citizens and communities across Massachusetts.”

Kermit Dunkelberg, assistant vice president of adult education and workforce development at Holyoke Community College, added: “The support of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, through the Community Mitigation Fund, has enabled Holyoke Community College to provide training for critical Line Cook positions at MGM Resorts Springfield and other regional employers.

“Through our partnerships with Springfield Technical Community College and Springfield Public Schools, we also help adults attain high school equivalency, digital literacy, and job readiness skills leading to employment. As a result of this support, we have provided opportunities to hundreds of adult job seekers since 2017, addressing the needs of the culinary-hospitality workforce in Hampden County, including MGM.”

Since 2015, the MGC has granted approximately $48m in funding to advance needs in transportation, community planning, workforce development, and public safety initiatives for eligible municipalities and government entities located in the areas of the Massachusetts casinos.

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $157.3m in March

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state generated $157.3m in taxable gaming revenue for March. Casino wagering generated $111m and sports betting $46.2m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $70.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $25.2m and Plainridge Park Casino $15.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.70bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

