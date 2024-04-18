Bally Bet plans to launch in Massachusetts by June

The operator shared plans at a Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting.

US.- Sports betting operator Bally Bet plans to go live in Massachusetts by the end of June. It received an online sports betting operator licence in January 2023 but has not yet launched.

The operator shared its intention at a Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting. Bally Bet will join six other online sportsbooks operating in Massachusetts: DraftKings, ESPN Bet, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars and BetMGM. WynnBet has ceased operating in the state.

Brett Calapp, Bally’s chief operating officer, said: “Our commitment is strong here. We’re really excited to be in the state. This is a state with such a rich sports history.”

Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s interim chair Jordan Maynard said: “We believe that to stamp out the illegal market and give people the protections that Massachusetts provides, it’s good to have options.”

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $153.1m in February

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $153.1m in taxable gaming revenue for February. Casino wagering generated $100.5m and sports betting $52.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $64.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.2m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.67bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.