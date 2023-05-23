Massachusetts Gaming Commission fines MGM Springfield

MGM Springfield has been fined for underage gambling violations.

US.- The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) and MGM Springfield have agreed on a $45,000 civil administrative penalty. The sanction is the result of multiple cases of under 21s having access to the gaming floor. The incidents took place from June to December 2022.

MGM Springfield self-reported many of the incidents and has been responsive and cooperative with the IEB. It has put a number of remedial steps in place to prevent future instances, including enhanced training, additional railings separating the gaming floor and plans to install an additional security podium for the gaming area.

senior enforcement counsel Kathleen Kramer said: “We appreciate that MGM Springfield self-reported many of these instances and their ongoing cooperation to put enhanced practices into place to prevent similar incidents in the future. The IEB will continue to monitor MGM Springfield’s compliance with the gaming laws and regulations and the remedial steps they have undertaken.”

Massachusetts casino and sports wagering revenue for April

The MGC has reported $101m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering for April. Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $63.9m, MGM Springfield $23.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m.

The MGC reported that $579.2m was wagered on sports through in-person and online sports bets. Of that total, $566.2m was wagered online and $13m at casinos. Approximately $58.9m in taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR) was generated across the six mobile/online sports wagering licensees and the three in-person licensees for the month of April.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $28.5m in tax revenue. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.4bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue.