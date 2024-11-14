Massachusetts launches seal for licenced operators

Operators must show the Massachusetts Gaming Commission seal of approval on digital platforms.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has launched a seal of approval, which licenced operators will be required to show on digital platforms beginning this month. The MGC said the seal is intended to be a signal to those who choose to gamble that they are accessing a platform licenced in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The seal will show that the sites meet the regulations governing sports wagering in Massachusetts. “This includes implementing strong consumer protections to ensure data and financial security, industry-leading Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to ensure only those eligible to wager can access their platforms, and responsible gaming initiatives to ensure customers have support to manage their gambling”, the MGC said.

Commissioner Eileen O’Brien commented: “The MGC has spent considerable efforts ensuring that the operators licenced in the Commonwealth share our values and are committed to consumer protections and responsible gaming. Massachusetts residents who choose to gamble on sports deserve to know their data, personal and financial information are protected, and only the legal marketplace offers those protections. By locating this seal, users will be able to easily identify a legal sportsbook from an illegal operator.”

The state governor recently appointed Jordan Maynard as chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Maynard had been serving as interim chair since Cathy Judd-Stein retired from public service in March.

Gaming in Massachusetts: casino and sports betting revenue reaches $165.5m in September

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $165.5m in taxable gaming revenue for September, up 21 per cent compared to August ($136.6m). Casino wagering generated $92m and sports betting $73.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $57.7m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $20.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.875bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.