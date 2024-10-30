Jordan Maynard appointed as permanent chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Jordan Maynard’s appointment follows the retirement of Cathy Judd-Stein.

US.- The state governor has appointed Jordan Maynard as chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) chair. Maynard had been serving as interim chair since Cathy Judd-Stein retired from public service in March.

Governor Maura Healy also appointed former Melrose mayor Paul Brodeur as a commissioner. The MGC had been missing a commissioner since Judd-Stein’s retirement.

Healey said: “I’m grateful to Jordan Maynard for providing strong leadership for the Gaming Commission during this transitional period and proud to appoint him as Chair. He has proven to be a consensus builder who has a deep understanding of the agency and strives to do what’s best for the people of Massachusetts.”

Maynard said: “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth as chair of the Gaming Commission, and am grateful to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for the trust they have placed in me to carry forward the mission of this incredibly important agency.

“Since being appointed to the Commission in 2022 and through my time as interim chair, I have been consistently impressed with the level of integrity and leadership shown by my fellow commissioners and staff at the MGC. I am confident that Mayor Brodeur will make an impactful addition to the MGC team where he will be able to call on his excellent experience as a state and municipal leader and continue his service to the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Maynard was appointed to the MGC in August 2022 after the state’s general assembly legalised wagering. Digital and in-person sports betting in Massachusetts launched last year.