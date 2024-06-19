Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $155m in May

The MGC reported that $587.2m was wagered on sports in May.

Casino wagering generated $97.9m and sports betting $57m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $61.1m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.4m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.76bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The MGC reported that $587.2m was wagered on sports: $577m online and $10.2m at casinos. The Commonwealth has collected $149.18m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR).

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Category 3 operators are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet had been licensed operators in the Commonwealth from February 2023 through early 2024, but neither renewed its licence following the one-year temporary licence period.

Of the total taxed amount, 45 per cent is allotted to the General Fund, 17.5 per cent to the Workforce Investment Trust Fund, 27.5 per cent to the Gaming Local Aid Fund, 1 per cent to the Youth Development and Achievement Fund, and 9 per cent to the Public Health Trust Fund.