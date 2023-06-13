Maryland sports wagering handle totals $320m in May

The mobile handle accounted for 95.3 per cent of the total.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has released May’s figures.

US.- Maryland’s 10 retail and ten mobile sportsbooks saw a handle of $320m in May, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 95.3 per cent of the total at $305m, while retail bets totalled $13.5m.

GGR was $42.7m, representing a 13 per cent hold rate. Maryland taxes sportsbooks 15 per cent, giving the state $4.6m for May. Mobile wagering delivered $4.4m and retail sportsbooks $211,009.

The state’s sports wagering market has added a new mobile licensee. Maryland Stadium Sub and its operator, Fanatics Sportsbook, received a licence to operate on June 1. Wagering that occurred during a controlled demonstration on May 30 is included in the totals for the month. Fanatics is the 10th mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland.

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021, cumulative contributions to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund have reached $25.3m, while cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund reached $2.2m

Maryland casinos in May

Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.4m in gaming revenue in May, down 5.2 per cent compared to May 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $71.7m in revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel generated $58.9m, Horseshoe Casino $17.5m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.4m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.2m. All of the casinos reported revenue decreases in May.