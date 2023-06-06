Maryland casinos generate $169.4m in gaming revenue in May

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

Revenue was down 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.4m in gaming revenue in May, down 5.2 per cent compared to May 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $71.7m in revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel generated $58.9m, Horseshoe Casino $17.5m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.4m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.2m. All of the casinos reported revenue decreases in May.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. Casino gaming contributions to the state in May totalled $70.8m, a decrease of 3.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. Casinos generated over $51.4m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF).

