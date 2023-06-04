Fanatics launches mobile sports betting in Maryland

Fanatics is the tenth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland.

The firm has received approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

US.- Fanatics Sportsbook has launched mobile sports betting in Maryland. It received licence approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) followed a successful controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform.

Fanatics is the tenth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland, alongside Barstool, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, and SuperBook.

Earlier this year, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, opened a retail sportsbook inside Maryland’s NFL FedExField Stadium in partnership with the Washington Commanders. The new sportsbook covers 5,000 square feet and offers eight betting windows and 21 self-service betting kiosks.

Maryland sports wagering handle totals $328m in April

Maryland’s 10 retail and nine mobile sportsbooks saw a handle of $328m in April, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 95 per cent of the total at $313.4m.

Activity in April was down 15.3 per cent compared to March’s $370.3m. GGR was $35.6m, representing a 10.9 per cent hold rate. Taxable revenue was $25.7. Maryland taxes sportsbooks 15 per cent, giving the state $3.8m for April.