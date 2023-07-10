Maryland sports wagering handle totals $254.5m in June

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has released last month’s figures.

US.- Maryland’s 10 retail and ten mobile sportsbooks saw a handle of $254.5m in June, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 96 per cent of the total at $243.8m.

FanDuel led the operators ranking reporting $10.8m in taxable win from $108.6m in bets, followed by DraftKings with a $89.6m handle and $5.6m taxable win. BetMGM reported a handle of $20.8m and $986,232 in taxable win, while Caesars Sportsbook took $11.9m in bets for a $362,278 taxable win. Barstool Sportsbook had a sports betting handle of $4.7m and a taxable win of $277,745.

Fanatics Sportsbook took $1.6m in online sports bets during its first full month of online operation in Maryland. MGM National Harbor (BetMGM) had a handle of $3.6m and Live! Casino $2.8m) and Horseshoe Casino $1.4m.

Maryland paid $2.8m in sports betting taxes for the month at a 15 per cent rate on taxable win. The total taxable win for the month was $18.9m. Retail sports betting contributed $91,242 while online sports betting generated $2.7m in revenue.

Maryland casinos in June

Maryland’s six casinos generated $163.7m in gaming revenue in June, down 0.6 per cent compared to June 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $69m in revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel generated $57.9m, Horseshoe Casino $15.9m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.6m, Hollywood Casino $6.9m and Rocky Gap Casino $5m. All of the casinos reported revenue decreases in May.