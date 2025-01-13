Maryland sports betting handle reaches $637.3m in December

Sports wagering handle increased 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s eleven mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbooks generated a handle of $637.3m in December, up 13.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 but slightly behind the $639.9m in handle reported in November 2024. It was the second-highest handle since regulated sports betting launched nearly three years ago.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $619.4m was spent online and $17.8m at retail sportsbooks. Players won $591.7m. The taxable win was $43.4m with $43.2m if that coming from online betting.

Sports betting generated $6.5m in contributions to the state. Through the first six months of FY2025 (July 2024 through December 2024), sports wagering contributed $46.5m to the state compared to $24.6m for the same period in FY2024. Contributions to the state from sports wagering are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $164.1m in gaming revenue in December, down 0.9 per cent compared to December 2023 but up 3.8 per cent compared to November 2024 ($158m). The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led the charge with $73.6m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $59.1m. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $13.2m, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.1m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.1m and Rocky Gap Casino $3.9m.