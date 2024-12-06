Maryland casinos generate $158m in November

Gaming revenue was up slightly year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $158m in gaming revenue in November, up 0.3 per cent compared to November 2023, but down 1.5 per cent compared to October 2024 ($160.5m). The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $65.5m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $60.3. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $14.3m, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.2m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.6m, and Rocky Gap Casino $4.1m.

Hollywood Casino Perryville saw the most significant revenue increase compared to November 2023, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year, while Rocky Gap Casino, saw the most significant decline, down 8.8 per cent year-on-year.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $68.9m, an increase of 4.2 per cent compared to November 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $49.7m, an increase of 4.2 per cent year-on-year. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.