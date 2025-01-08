Maryland casinos generate $164.1m in December

Gaming revenue was down slightly year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $164.1m in gaming revenue in December, down 0.9 per cent compared to December 2023 but up 3.8 per cent compared to November 2024 ($158m). The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led the charge with $73.6m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $59.1m. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $13.2m, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.1m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.1m and Rocky Gap Casino $3.9m.

MGM National Harbor saw the most significant revenue increase compared to December 2023, up 4 per cent year-on-year, while Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw the most significant decline, down 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $69.8m, a decrease of 0.5 per cent compared to December 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $50.4m, a decline of 0.5 per cent year-on-year. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority and women-owned businesses.

Online casino bill

As the 2025 legislative session begins, Maryland lawmakers are making another push to legalise online casinos in the state. Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary has submitted House Bill 17 (HB 17), a new piece of legislation that seeks to authorise iGaming and regulate online gambling through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MSLGCC).

The bill will be officially filed today (January 8) and, if approved, will require a constitutional amendment to move forward, triggering a statewide referendum.