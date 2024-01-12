Maryland sports betting handle reaches $559.9m in December

Sports betting operators paid $6.5m in state taxes.

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $559.9m in December, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA).

December’s figure was up 1.7 per cent compared to November and also 17.1 per cent ahead of the $478.3m bet in December 2022, the first full month of legal online betting in the state. Mobile handle accounted for 96.7 per cent of the total.

In terms of revenue, overall taxable win in the state was $62.3m in December. This was 49.8 per cent up on the $41.6m generated in November but 26.7 per cent behind $85.2m in December 2022. After accounting for $19.8m in promotional wagers, monthly revenue stood at $43.2m.

Sportsbooks paid $6.5m in contributions to the state. Each contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes. Mobile wagering delivered $6.2m in contributions and retail sportsbooks $316,369. For the full 12 months of 2023, $46.1m was contributed to the state from sports wagering.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $165.6m in gaming revenue in December, marginally up 0.3 per cent compared to December 2022, and 5 per cent higher than the $157.7m accumulated in November. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $70.8m in revenue.