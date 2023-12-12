Maryland sports betting handle reaches $550m in November

Sports betting operators paid $3.1m in state taxes.

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $550.7m in November, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 97 per cent of the total.

Sportsbooks paid $3.1m in contributions to the state. Each contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes. Mobile wagering delivered $3,052,509 in contributions and retail sportsbooks $147,020.

Meanwhile, Maryland’s six casinos generated $157.7m in gaming revenue in November. The figure was down 3.5 per cent from the same month in 2022 and down 1.3 per cent from October 2023. Figures were released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission.