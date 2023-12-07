Maryland casinos report $157.7m in gaming revenue for November

Figures were released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $157.7m in gaming revenue in November. The figure was down 3.5 per cent from the same month in 2022 and down 1.3 per cent from October 2023. Figures were released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission.

MGM National Harbor reported $66.6m in revenue, down 6.9 per cent from November 2022. Live! Casino & Hotel generated $58m, an increase of 1.6 per cent. Horseshoe Casino posted $14.6m, down 10.6 per cent.

Ocean Downs Casino registered $7m, up 7 per cent, and Hollywood Casino $6.8m (up 0.1 per cent). Rocky Gap Casino generated $4.5m in revenue, a decrease of 6.5 per cent. The total contributed by the casinos to the state was $66.2m, with $47.7m going to the Education Trust Fund.