Maryland casinos generate $165.6m in gaming revenue in December

Revenue was up 0.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $165.6m in gaming revenue in December, marginally up 0.3 per cent compared to December 2022, and 5 per cent higher than the $157.7m accumulated in November. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $70.8m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $60.6m. Horseshoe Casino reported $15.2m, Ocean Downs Casino $7m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.4m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

According to the report, casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2023 totaled $70.2m, an increase of $508,501 (0.7 per cent) compared to December 2022. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in December 2023 totaled $50.6m, up $2,141 year-on-year.