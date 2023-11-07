Maryland casinos generate $159.8m in gaming revenue in October

Revenue was down 25 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $159.8m in gaming revenue in October, down 24.9 per cent compared to October 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $67.3m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $57.8m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.8m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.2m, Hollywood Casino $6.7m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.9m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

See also: Maryland sports betting handle reaches $442.4m in September

According to the report, casino gaming contributions to the state in October 2023 totalled $67.2m, a decrease of 15.9 per cent compared to October 2022. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund totalled $48.5m, a decrease of 16.9 per cent. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.