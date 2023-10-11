Maryland sports betting handle reaches $442.4m in September

Maryland sports betting operators paid $3.2m in state taxes.

US.- Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $442.4m in September, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 95.1 per cent of the total at $420.9m. Retail sportsbooks took $21.5m in bets.

The state’s sportsbooks paid $3.2m in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes. Mobile wagering delivered $2.8m in contributions, while retail sportsbooks contributed $342,859. The total taxable win for the month was $21.5m. Online sports betting generated $19.2m.

The state’s sports wagering market added its 13th retail location when Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive opened a sportsbook at The Greene Turtle in Towson on September 29.

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021, the cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund reached $37.2m, while cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund reached $2.5m.

Maryland casinos in September

Maryland’s six casinos generated $155m in gaming revenue in September, down 2.6 per cent compared to September 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $61.7m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $58.4m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.7m, Hollywood Casino $6.7m and Rocky Gap Casino $4.8m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.