Canton Gaming and Parx open retail sportsbook in Maryland

US.- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has issued a sports wagering facility licence to Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive Maryland for a retail sportsbook at the Greene Turtle restaurant in Towson. It comes after the Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton opened in September.

Canton Gaming and Parx successfully completed controlled demonstrations at the Greene Turtle location on September 25 and 27. Customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that the sportsbook complied with required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.

The Greene Turtle in Towson becomes the 13th retail sportsbook location to open in Maryland. The other 12 retail are Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, Greenmount Station in Hampstead, The Greene Turtle in Canton, Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Horseshoe Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Long Shot’s in Frederick, FedEx Field in Landover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack in Berlin, Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County, Sports & Social in North Bethesda.

Maryland sports wagering handle reaches $263.7m in August

Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $263.7m in August, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 94.9 per cent of the total at $250.3m, while retail sportsbooks took $13.3m in bets.

The state’s sportsbooks paid $2.6m in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes.