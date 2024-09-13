Maryland sports betting handle reaches $373m in August

The figure was up 43 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s retail and mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $368.4m in August, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The figure was up 43 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 and 11.9 per cent from July this year ($333.3m). Some $368.4m was spent online and $8.9m at retail sportsbooks.

Players won $338.1m, leaving an operator hold of 10.4 per cent. The taxable win was $37.2m: $36m from online betting and $1.1m from retail. Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $5.58m in contributions to the state, more than double the $2.6m figure in August 2023. In addition, $78,740 in expired sports wagering prizes were contributed to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund.

Maryland’s first retail sportsbooks launched in December 2021, and mobile sports wagering began in November 2022.

See also: Bally Bet goes live in Maryland

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $173.9m in gaming revenue in August, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year and up 2.4 per cent from July. Contributions to the state totalled $73.7m, an increase of 8.1 per cent from August 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $53.1m, up 8.1 per cent year-over-year.