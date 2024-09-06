Maryland gaming revenue reaches $173.9m in August

Revenue increased 7.8 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $173.9m in gaming revenue in August, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year and up 2.4 per cent from July. Contributions to the state totalled $73.7m, an increase of 8.1 per cent from August 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $53.1m, up 8.1 per cent year-over-year.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel and Hollywood Casino were the only properties to see increases in gaming revenue year-over-year. MGM National Harbor reported $75m in revenue, up 9.7 per cent year-over-year. Live! Casino & Hotel reported $61.9m and Hollywood Casino $7.7m.

Rocky Gap Casino saw the biggest decrease year-over-year posting $5m in gaming revenue, down 6.9 per cent from August 2023. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.4m, down 6.4 per cent and Ocean Downs Casino Resort $9.9m, down by 1.8 per cent.

