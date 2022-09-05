Maryland issues diversity rules for mobile sports betting operators

Operators must aim to have diversity in their teams.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has issued new rules for companies that have been approved for sports betting licences.

US.- The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has issued new rules for its mobile sports betting licensees. The new regulations require that all companies that have been approved for a sports betting license must provide a diversity plan within 30 days of receipt of their sportsbook authorisation.

Companies that wish to offer mobile gambling in Maryland will be required to submit a public diversity plan. They must do their best to diversify their teams and keep the SWARC updated on their progress. The firms that present a deficient plan will not risk their licences but will receive help from the regulators to improve their work.

SWARC’s application rules read: “Each applicant must agree to make a good faith effort to meet the diversity objectives outlined in its Diversity Plan and to periodically report diversity metrics, which, along with the Diversity Plan, may be made available to the public.”

In July, the SWARC approved regulations for mobile sports betting after governor Larry Hogan urged the commission to “accelerate and intensify” its work to get mobile sports gambling up and running.

On August 1, Bingo World, in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the BetRivers sportsbook, the state’s first retail sportsbook outside of a casino. The 3,000-square-foot sportsbook offers 12 sports wagering kiosks, three over-the-counter machines, as well as 21 high-definition video screens that will air events and BetRivers odds boards.

Maryland casinos set new gaming revenue record in July

Maryland’s six casinos registered $181.5m in gaming revenue in July. According to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, gaming revenue surpassed the previous single-month record set in July 2021 by 0.8 per cent.

Contributions to the state totalled $76m, 1.6 per cent lower year-on-year. That’s because, although table game revenues grew, slot machine revenues declined slightly. Maryland taxes slot machines at a higher rate.