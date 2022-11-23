Catena Media launches online sports betting affiliation in Maryland

Catena Media has launched as the regulated online sports betting market opens in the state.

US.- Catena Media has launched online sports betting affiliation in Maryland as the US state opens regulated online sports betting. Affiliation operations are being conducted through Catena Media’s network of national brands such as LegalSportsReport.com, GamingToday.com, TheLines.com and Lineups.com. The group is also operating via regional websites such as PlayMaryland.com.

Ryan Harper, Catena Media vice president North America – Revenue, said: “As with the Kansas launch in September, we expect a strong result from the Maryland go-live. The timing is excellent, given that we are in week 12 of the NFL season and have the added bonus of the World Cup kicking off this week.”

Maryland’s mobile sports betting market opens today. Governor Larry Hogan said: “This process took longer than it should have, but we’re excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games.”

In August, Catena Media announced its first large media agreement in North America with a multi-year partnership to provide online casino and sports betting content to the media company Advance Local, owner of the NJ.com website.