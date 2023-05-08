Maryland casinos generate $174.7m in gaming revenue in April

Casino gaming contributions to the state in April totalled $72.3m.

Revenue was up 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated a record $174.7m in gaming revenue in April, up 2.3 per cent compared to April 2022. Rhe Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $75.4m in revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel generated $62m, Horseshoe Casino $16.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.9m, Hollywood Casino $7.4m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.3m. MGM National Harbor saw the biggest revenue growth at 7 per cent, while Horseshoe Casino‘s revenue decreased by 13.2 per cent.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. Casino gaming contributions to the state in April totalled $72.3m, an increase of 0.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. Casinos generated over $52.6m for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF).

