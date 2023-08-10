Maryland casinos generate $174.3m in gaming revenue in July

Revenue was down 4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $174.3m in gaming revenue in July, down 4 per cent compared to July 2022 but up 6.4 per cent monthly compared to June of this year. July was the third most-successful month of the year for Maryland casinos in terms of revenue after March and April.

Among the state’s six casinos, MGM National Harbor was the top revenue generator, with $72.2m. It was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $62.7m. Horseshoe Casino reported $16m, Ocean Downs Casino $10.1m, Hollywood Casino $7.5m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.8m. Live! Casino was the only facility to report a year-on-year revenue increase for July.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $73.1m, a decrease of 3.8 per cent compared to July 2022. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $52.7m, a decrease of 4.6 per cent year-on-year. Contributions to the ETF for 2023 to date total more than $302m.

From January through July, the combined revenue of the six casinos reached $1.183bn. In comparison, the casinos were at $1.181bn during the same period in 2022.

