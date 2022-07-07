Maryland casinos generate $162.7m in gaming revenue in June

Maryland six casinos registered $162.7m in gaming revenue in June, up 0.8 per cent compared to the same month last year but down from May’s $178.8m.

US.- Maryland’s casinos registered $162.7m in gaming revenue in June, a slight increase of 0.8 per cent compared to June 2021. According to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, the state’s six casinos’ gaming revenue decreased from May’s $178.8m.

More than $68.4m was contributed to the state, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Leading the way for casino revenue was MGM National Harbor, which generated $68.4m – up 7.4 per cent year-on-year. Live! Casino & Hotel recorded $56m, down 4.2 per cent compared to June 2021.

Horseshoe Casino generated $17m while the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap, all had June gaming revenue totals that were lower than in the same month last year.

Sports betting in Maryland

Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has held a meeting to review proposed sports betting rules and applications for retail establishments and mobile operators. It comes after governor Larry Hogan urged the commission to “accelerate and intensify” its work to get mobile sports gambling up and running by September.

Hogan signed a bill to legalise online and retail sports betting in Maryland last year after voters approved sports betting through a November 2020 referendum. Retail betting has been available for six months, but online sports betting has not yet launched. Hogan has said he wanted to have mobile sports betting in time for the NFL season in September.

The commission may approve regulations and applications at its next meeting, which is scheduled for July 20. There will be 60 mobile and 30 retail licences available. Several steps remain before regulations are in place.

Once approved by the SWARC, the regulations need to be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review. After that, the rules are subject to a 30-day public comment period. That may lead to additional tweaks to the rules before they’re ultimately implemented. There is still no definitive timeline for launch.