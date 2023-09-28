Mark Stebbings steps down as Betfred group COO

Stebbings has seen Betfred expand beyond the UK.

Stebbings spent nearly three decades with the UK gambling operator.

UK.- Betfred is seeking a new chief operations officer (COO) following the departure of Mark Stebbings. During his nearly 30 years at the Warrington-based operator, Stebbings was a key stakeholder in Betfred’s expansion internationally.

Stebbings oversaw Betfred’s post-pandemic strategy for its more than 1,400 retail betting shops and was involved in launches in South Africa and the US states of Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland.

He wrote on LinkedIn: “After nearly 30 years, I have decided that it is the right time for me to leave Betfred. I am immensely proud to have been part of an incredible growth story.”

He added: “I’m sure Betfred will continue to grow, and I wish Fred and his team continued success. I am looking forward to taking a short break, spending some quality time with my family before I decide what the future has in store for me.”

“Thanks to Fred Done, who has been an unbelievable mentor to me, and for the belief and faith he put in me as I made my way through the ranks from a trainee betting shop manager to group chief operating officer.”

In July, the British Gambling Commission issued a £3.25m penalty against Betfred for anti-money laundering (AML) and social responsibility failings committed as recently as December.

