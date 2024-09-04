Relax Gaming’s Dream Drop momentum continues as Jackpot hits for seventeenth time

A player placed a €0.40 bet on Four Leaf Gaming’s Gears of Eternia Dream Drop Megaways and won €2.9m.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has revealed its Dream Drop Mega Jackpot was won for the seventeenth time by a lucky player at Paf.

According to the company, the winner scooped a total of €2.9m (€2,946,407.18) after placing a €0.40 bet on Four Leaf Gaming’s newly released title Gears of Eternia Dream Drop Megaways.

The latest win swiftly follows the Dream Drop Jackpot’s sixteenth Mega drop that landed earlier this July, meaning a total sum of more than €13.1m has been paid out in 2024 alone.

Released this August by Four Leaf Gaming, Gears of Eternia Dream Drop Megaways transports players into a vibrant steampunk universe filled with brass, gadgets, and flying machines.

The game boasts features including Mystery Symbols, Bomb Symbols, and Free Spins to enhance the gameplay experience. Each of these unique aspects adds depth and thrills as players try and unlock the 117,649 ways to win.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “Creating five Dream Drop millionaires so far in 2024 is unprecedented for our revolutionary jackpot product, with the potential for more excitement to come.

“The addition of Dream Drop into a number of our titles has seen greater engagement and enjoyment of our content, with the win potential that comes with the Mega jackpot striking a chord with players across many markets. We send our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky winner.”

Eric Castro, head of Games Content at Paf Group, said: “We are thrilled to see one of our players become a Dream Drop millionaire. This jackpot product has had a profound impact on the industry and its wide appeal amongst global players is there for all to see. Our congratulations go to the lucky winner.”