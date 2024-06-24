Martin Stalros, Relax Gaming: “My main challenge is to ensure that we stay true to who we are as a company while we continue to develop”

Relax Gaming’s CEO reflects on his new position in the company, the challenges that the industry is facing, and Relax Gaming’s objectives.

Exclusive interview.- Martin Stalros has recently been appointed Relax Gaming‘s CEO. In that context, he spoke with Focus Gaming News to reflect on his new position, the current scenery for the industry, and what to expect in the near future.

Ten years ago, you joined Relax Gaming and now you’re the CEO. Did you expect to reach this position at some point in your career?

To become CEO was not my main ambition or an aspiration that drove me in my role. My passion comes from working in an interesting and creative environment, and one that is still developing, something Relax Gaming has given me more than enough of over the last decade.

During these last ten years I have developed a deep connection with the company, so when the opportunity arose to take over as CEO from Simon it was a no-brainer.

It is a rare opportunity to be able to lead a company you feel incredibly passionate about and have a role that genuinely interests you with an array of personal development and growth opportunities.

I am humbled to be given this opportunity to lead Relax and I know I will have the full support of staff who do wonderful things day in and day out to help accelerate growth and enhance our reputation.

Throughout this decade, you’ve grown alongside the company. Can you share insights into your journey within Relax Gaming?

As the company evolves, you have to evolve as an individual too.

We have gone through so many phases as a company that you always have to find new ways to adapt. The way you worked and the processes you set up two years ago might be obsolete today, so you always need to reinvent and not get stuck in old ways of thinking.

I have been very lucky to report to a lot of extremely qualified CEOs over the years too. First with our founder and now chairman of the board Patrik Österåker, then Daniel Eskola, Tommi Maijala and lastly Simon Hammon. Learning from them all has helped me develop personally and professionally, understanding the various ways to lead and make a positive impact.

Did you have the opportunity to talk to Simon Hammon? What advice and suggestions did he give you for this new role?

Simon and I have worked very closely over the last couple of years and are still in contact on a regular basis.

Simon’s impact on Relax Gaming cannot be underestimated. I know that he maintains strong feelings for the company and wants to see it continue to flourish, so to get his genuine support in becoming his successor is a very strong endorsement that I take great pride in.

What immediate challenges do you foresee in your new position?

There are always challenges for a CEO, but I consider myself very lucky in this case as the immediate challenge for a new CEO would usually be the onboarding processes.

I have had an amazing head start thanks to my tenure with the company and I am already familiar with the people and operational side of the business. I have been working very closely on our strategic plans and framework in my previous role, so it’s been a seamless transition so far. On top of this I have fantastic support from our executive team and senior management.

As CEO, what long-term plans and objectives have you set for the company?

We have several different paths to take in order to reach our long-term goals. Senior stakeholders across the business have their own areas to focus on, creating strategies on how we can achieve our targets, with growth in North America being a key example.

For me, I think that my main challenge is to ensure that we stay true to who we are as a company while we continue to develop.

In some ways nothing has changed since I started almost a decade ago. We have got to where we are today by our strong tech DNA combined and striving to be proud of the work we do, adopting a ‘never settle’ attitude. We are proud of what we have achieved thus far, but we are humble enough to know that things can always improve which gives us the motivation to keep on challenging the status quo.

We’re amidst a technological revolution with advancements like AI, alongside increasing competition and emerging markets. Do you believe these factors pose additional challenges to your role within Relax Gaming?

The many areas that are continuing to change and evolve in our industry present an array of challenges for any business. Identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating them presents some of the most interesting work, especially as many areas are seen as challenges. But they could be seen as opportunities if we play our cards right.

It’s important that we keep our eyes open and evaluate how and when emerging technology could help us, and then be ready to act if such opportunities arise.