Marija Hammon, Relax Gaming: “We always aim to tackle every campaign with an innovative approach”

Relax Gaming’s Marketing Director spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s latest release, “Ancient Tumble,” and the campaign behind it.

Exclusive interview.- “Ancient Tumble” is one of Relax Gaming‘s most important releases so far. The company’s Marketing Director, Marija Hammon, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on the marketing campaign behind this launch, the strategies they used and what is next for the company.

When did Relax Gaming first start thinking about Ancient Tumble, and how long has it taken to develop and market?

From a marketing perspective, we began planning our Ancient Tumble campaign at the very start of 2024 as a top priority for the year ahead.

Delivering a robust, integrated marketing campaign that carried the game from pre-launch to launch and beyond was our main goal. To achieve this, we worked tirelessly with multiple stakeholders to deliver on key touchpoints. Although the game was released on 25th June, our plans are still very much in motion.

This slot has been described as all of the best Tumble Games rolled into one, how much more extra emphasis have you had to put on marketing this slot as a result?

The key messaging throughout this campaign has been that Ancient Tumble is ‘The best of Tumble all rolled into one!’. This game is well and truly a behemoth for Relax, so we felt it deserved the marketing support to match. If I had to compare it to other campaigns, I’d say it’s on par with any of our Money Train or Dream Drop Jackpot campaigns, which were huge!

The campaign takes a deep dive into the game’s development, narrative, features, and mechanics, allowing everyone to gain a clear understanding of Ancient Tumble and what to expect from our headline game of the year. We spent a long time identifying the right spokespeople throughout each stage of the campaign, ensuring that the messaging remained clear, concise, and most importantly, cohesive.

We always aim to tackle every campaign with an innovative approach, particularly when it is a release of this caliber, adding unique elements to the mix – such as our digital graphic novel created for the launch of Ancient Tumble, and much more.

What have been the best methods of communication in terms of promoting Ancient Tumble’s features and mechanics?

There’s no stone left unturned when it comes to the marketing channels we utilize. It’d be remiss of us to put all of our eggs into one basket, using every available outlet ensures that Ancient Tumble’s standout features and mechanics get all of the attention they rightly deserve.

Each channel serves a certain purpose. For example, we work closely with leading affiliates and streamers to get word to passionate players about this wonderful release, PR and editorials are key to reaching experts within the iGaming industry and webinars are a great way to reach operators. Of course, there’s plenty of crossover with these channels as well.

By spreading our campaign across multiple methods of communication we could ensure that our messaging reached all of our intended stakeholders.

Just how imperative is marketing to Ancient Tumble’s overall and long-term success?

I don’t think you can understate just how important marketing is to any game’s success, not just Ancient Tumble. With so many new releases landing daily from so many talented studios, it takes more than just a good game to stand out from the rest and catch the attention of both players and operators.

Whilst I’m always going to beat the drum for strong marketing, as it’s what I do day-in day-out, a game simply cannot rise to the top without that carefully orchestrated support. If you look back at the release of our recent Money Train and Dream Drop Jackpot titles, it’s clear to see that they performed so well because they were backed by strong campaigns that had people talking about their releases long after they’d gone live.

With regards to Ancient Tumble, we’ve meticulously planned an entire campaign that ensures the conversation is firmly on this release for months before, and months after the game’s release, with key spokespeople giving audiences an insightful look into the game’s development and success.

What’s next for Relax Gaming?

I’m afraid I’m not going to give anything away just yet; you’ll just have to wait and see!

We are continuously working to deliver diverse, high-quality content, expand our regulated market footprint, and collaborate with the best partners in the industry. From a marketing perspective, we’ll continue to work closely with the iGaming media, affiliates, streamers, and third-party service providers.

There’s always going to be something exciting to look forward to from Relax Gaming, so we hope you’re just as excited as we are for everything to come.