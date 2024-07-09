Step into the dragon’s den in Relax Gaming release Fang’s Inferno Dream Drop

At any time during base gameplay, Fang, the fiery dragon, can appear in the bonus rows above reels two, three, and four.

Relax Gaming has launched its latest dragon-themed hit.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest dragon-themed hit, Fang’s Inferno Dream Drop. Players are tasked with taming a fierce gold-hoarding beast in this blazing new jackpot slot. If successful, they will be in with a chance of winning up to 5,000x their stake and one of five unbelievable Dream Drop Jackpot prizes.

At any time during base gameplay, Fang, the fiery dragon, can appear in the bonus rows above reels two, three, and four. When Fang and a Wild Dwarf symbol appear on the same reel, wild symbols spread and fill all positions, including the potential to land a multiplier ranging between two to five times.

When Fang lands with a multiplier above and below the same reel that a wild is present, the original wild receives the multiplied values of the two as its multiplier.

Flamin’ Respins are awarded when three Fang symbols fill a bonus row. Three respins are awarded for each of the bonus rows that are filled with Fang symbols. These symbols hold in place for the entirety of the respins, increasing the chance of triggering the Blazin’ Wilds feature.

Whenever three bonus symbols land on the reels, players can pick between one of two lucrative bonus features, Fiery Free Spins and Fang’s Mystery prize.

Fiery Free Spins sees players receive nine free spins in which Fang symbols are held in place for the duration of the bonus. Fang’s multiplier values can randomly increase at the beginning of any spin. Fang’s Mystery Prize will award a random prize worth up to 5,000x of the bet amount.

A Dream Drop Jackpot spin can be randomly triggered at any time before a regular spin. The Dream Drop Bonus will be triggered when three Dream Drop symbols land across reels two, three and four. This starts a bonus game that can see players win the Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major or Mega jackpot.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “This is another feature-filled hit that we expect to perform fantastically in the coming weeks, months and years! We couldn’t be more excited to see which brave players step up to the mantle and tame Relax Gaming’s latest red-hot arrival.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.