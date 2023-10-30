Maria Ismailyan, Uplatform: “SiGMA Europe provides us a valuable opportunity to engage with current and potential clients”

Maria Ismailyan, sales director at Uplatform, shared her views on new technologies in the gaming industry and talked about the company’s upcoming participation in SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- Maria Ismailyan, senior sales manager at Uplatform, discussed with Focus Gaming News the latest online gaming trends, the challenges they present, and how the company is adapting to meet them.

During the exclusive interview, shw also highlighted the key features of a successful online casino platform and sportsbook, and what Uplatform will be bringing to SIGMA Europe to stand out from its competitors.

What are the main online gaming for 2023?

Technological innovations, including virtual reality, blockchain, and mobile platforms, have become significant features of the gambling industry globally.

Video streaming technology has also transformed casino gaming and sports betting. Live dealer gaming has become one of the biggest trends in online gambling in the last decade. I could discuss trends endlessly, but the crucial point I want to emphasize is our diligent monitoring and comprehensive analysis of every market, ensuring we stay on top of online gaming trends.

What challenges do these trends present for Uplatform, and how is it adapting?

We have a roadmap for our system, of which we have made a couple of releases this year, with excellent tools that will greatly enhance our system to help our customers with new trends. Besides the software upgrades we’re implementing to enhance our service, we firmly believe that it’s not just about having good software but also providing excellent service to back it up.

Of course, we sometimes face challenges. These are often linked to the swiftly changing market regulations in our industry rather than being solely dependent on trends. Nonetheless, we have a deep understanding of the industry and take a meticulous approach to evaluating the company’s business model and operations.

How is it possible to achieve today a balance between the attractiveness and the profitability of the solutions?

Today, in our highly competitive industry, Uplatform has a long-term business and work plan. We are very interested in providing the entire portfolio of solutions that we believe are interesting for the different markets, regardless of each market, according to its own characteristics, but also based on the topic of research and development. A lot of work has to be done in that direction, to be very present in the market, to know the profile of the players and to know the requirements in each of these markets and operators.

We view our achievements through the successful realization of your ideas. With our “your problem is our problem” approach, we help you succeed and accomplish fantastic results.

What are the main features that a Sportsbook should have today? And what about an online casino platform?

Sportsbook Software is an essential part of each platform. It should offer advanced features, enabling you to provide bettors a seamless and engaging experience. Our common goal is to provide one of the most comprehensive odds selections, unique bets, exclusive sports, and the ability to add almost any match to the line.

Uplatform sportsbook offers multi-bet combinations such as Accumulator, Lucky and Chain, one-click betting, unique bets (including bets on a particular player during a match or betting options like player-player or team-player bets), the option for users to customize their experience by hiding less relevant sports in the settings, bet builder (a unique development that allows players to make a slip out of multiple events on a single match), bet constructor.

In recent years, there has been a significant growth in the popularity of online gambling, possibly influenced by the impact of the pandemic. However, even before lockdowns, people would rather stay home and enjoy casino games than go to a casino and gamble in person so choosing a reliable platform is important for players, the gamers trust your casino site with their personal information. So, they should be hack-proof. Also, I would like to include more features like: Licence, SSL Certificate, Reliable software developers, Reliable payment methods, Active customer support, Responsible Gambling.

Each of these features holds equal importance in establishing a good platform.

After the cryptocurrency boom, what place does this payment method occupy today?

The growth of cryptocurrencies has reached the world of online gaming. This is how a variety of crypto operators, including first-generation Crypto casinos, emerged. These days, more platforms offer anonymity and decentralization, attracting more users from around the world. However, accessibility to buying Crypto still depends on the market. In some markets, making deposits with fiat money is easier, but it’s noteworthy that the client base and demand for crypto features are consistently growing yearly.

What solutions do you intend to bring to SIGMA Europe, in order to stand out from your competitors?

We employ advanced technology, including Artificial Intelligence, in our operations. In addition to our full turnkey solution and Sportsbook API, we’re thrilled to announce the integration of more providers into our recently launched Casino aggregator product. This platform already serves top-tier clients. Also, we just unveiled Utools, a comprehensive suite of services and tools for our clients.

Together, these products solidified Uplatform’s reputation as a leading provider of end-to-end solutions, driving success for businesses in the igaming industry.

Participating in SiGMA Europe provides us a valuable opportunity to engage with current and potential clients and show off all the solutions we can provide to providers and operators. Stay tuned for our further announcements!