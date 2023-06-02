Inside the player’s mind: unlock the power of data, by Uplatform

Uplatform reveals the keys to understanding and adapting to players’ preferences.

Press release.- For igaming operators, success depends on understanding and adapting to their players’ preferences. This requires constant data accumulation and analysis and a willingness to adapt and evolve as player preferences change. Understanding players’ preferences, habits, and spending patterns can distinguish between a profitable sports betting operator and one that falls short.

With so much data available, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. But by analyzing key data such as player profiles, igaming behaviours, and deposit tendencies, you can gain valuable insights that will help you optimize your project and ensure your players keep coming back for more. So if you’re ready to take your sports betting brand to the next level, read on to discover the power of data analysis.

Understanding the diverse world of igaming player preferences

As igaming continues to grow in popularity worldwide, more and more operators are looking to expand into new regions and markets. Player tastes might vary significantly from place to place and even within a single country, so igaming operators must research the industry thoroughly before breaking into it. In some regions, it might be simple classic fruit slots or more complicated slots with gamification and intricate bonuses (like in Nordic countries) or skill-based games, so-called fishing and hunting games (in Asia).

Conversely, in other regions, slots and table games may be more prevalent, while sports betting and Esports may take centre stage. Some regions prefer cash payments, while others prefer e-wallets or other digital payment methods. A sportsbook and online casino can better address the needs of its user base if they have a firm grasp of these preferences. Find out why this study is crucial and what considerations operators must make.

Preferences on Payment Methods

Another essential factor to consider when entering a new market is payment methods. Preferences for payment methods can vary widely between regions and even within a single country. A sportsbook or online casino needs to understand these preferences and offer payment methods that are convenient and accessible to their target audience.

For example, in Asian countries, eWallets are the most prevalent choice for payment among players, followed by credit and debit cards as well as wire transfers. In Asia, there is a comprehensive payment system called 2C2P that allows users to conduct transactions without relying on credit cards.

When it comes to Latin America, the banking and payments landscape varies significantly depending on the country and region. For example, in Brazil, many adults in the northern region do not have access to financial services like debit cards, credit cards, or even bank accounts. As a result, mobile payments and digital wallets have gained popularity among consumers in Brazil.

In Africa, alternative payment methods such as e-vouchers and cash deposits are the most favoured. However, it’s important to note that mobile payments experienced significant growth in 2021. In Kenya, for instance, 84 per cent of internet users used their mobile phones to make purchases. In Nigeria, this figure stands at 60 per cent, and it is expected to increase in the future.

Cultural Differences

Cultural differences can impact player preferences and behaviour. For example, certain regions may have stricter regulations around gambling, which can affect the types of popular games. Additionally, cultural differences can impact marketing strategies, as some areas may respond better to certain advertising or promotions. By understanding these cultural differences, operators can tailor their marketing strategies to reach their target audience better.

For example, in Africa, bet shops are deeply ingrained in the local culture, reflecting the significance of an omnichannel approach. Uplatform provides software for bet shops ready to transition online. Among other features, their solutions also include single registration, shared wallet, and bonuses.

In regions where land-based casinos have been prevalent and the older generation continues to be more active in gambling compared to the younger generation, classic slots hold great popularity. This phenomenon warrants further investigation to verify the trend. Additionally, certain companies recognize the importance of cultural inclusion and create slots specifically tailored for the Asian market, incorporating elements that resonate with the local culture.

Gaining insights into player behaviour

By researching the local market, igaming operators can also gain insights into player behaviour and preferences that may take time to become apparent. This includes preferred device types, times of day for gambling, and preferred game features. Understanding these insights allows online casino operators to make data-driven decisions about their offerings and marketing strategies.

Adapting to the evolving preferences of igaming players

It’s important to remember that player preferences are not set in stone. With new technologies, cultural shifts, and global events influencing the market, staying ahead of the game means constantly exploring the diverse world of igaming player preferences. They may change over time, and this may be due to a variety of regional and global factors.

Worldwide events: the pandemic and rise of esports

One major worldwide event that has significantly impacted the igaming industry recently is the Covid-19 pandemic. With many people stuck at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, cancellation of different tournaments, online gambling has seen a massive surge in popularity.

As a result, operators have had to adapt their offerings to meet their players’ changing needs and preferences by offering new games and promotions catering to the current environment. Another global factor that has significantly impacted the igaming industry is the rise of Esports. With millions of people tuning in to watch competitive video game tournaments, many operators now offer Esports betting and other related services to cater to this growing market.

Regional events: changing cultural environments

In addition to global events, several regional factors can impact player preferences and behaviour. For example, changing cultural environments can shift the types of games and services players are interested in. Introducing new technologies can create new opportunities for operators to innovate and differentiate themselves from competitors. Similarly, new players may have different preferences and expectations than previous generations and must be willing to adapt to these changing trends to remain competitive.

How CRM and back-office services can drive igaming success

In the highly competitive igaming business, operators must stay ahead of the curve to succeed. Analyzing and researching players’ preferences is crucial to achieving this goal. This is where CRM and back-office services come in. By utilizing these tools, operators can gather valuable data on players’ behaviours, preferences, and patterns. This information enables them to make informed decisions and tailor their offerings to suit the evolving needs and desires of their player base.

However, it’s important to emphasize that analyzing data and adapting to changing player preferences is not a one-time event. It’s an ongoing process that must be repeated again and again. By continuously analyzing data and keeping up with trends in the igaming industry, operators can ensure that their offerings remain relevant and attractive to players over the long term. This proactive approach allows them to stay competitive in a dynamic market and maintain a strong position in the industry.

CRM and back-office services are critical tools for operators in the igaming industry. These services allow operators to collect and analyze player data, which can help them better understand their players’ preferences, behaviour, and needs. By using this data, operators can tailor their offerings to suit their players better, increasing engagement and revenue.

One of the key benefits of using CRM services is the ability to create detailed player profiles. By analyzing player data such as their playing habits, deposit behaviour, and preferred games, operators can gain insights into what motivates their players and what they enjoy. This information can then be used to develop personalized bonuses and promotions tailored to each player’s preferences.

Additionally, back-office services provide operators with the ability to analyze their operations and performance. Back-office functions typically encompass tasks such as managing the flow of funds, setting commissions, and determining margins. By monitoring these metrics, operators can acquire valuable insights into the effectiveness of their business.

Experience a new level of igaming management with Uplatform’s fully updated reporting system and redesigned dashboards. Enjoy improved usability and explore new betting bonuses for a more engaging player experience.

The intuitive interface in multiple languages provides many options for maintaining full command of your organization while cutting down on administrative hassle. These tools offer advanced reporting capabilities, personalized marketing campaigns, and powerful cross-sale widgets. Using Uplatform’s services, any sports betting or gambling operators can better understand their players, which can help drive engagement, retention, and revenue.

In conclusion, understanding and adapting to players’ preferences is crucial for operators in the igaming industry. To remain relevant and successful, operators must continuously research and gain knowledge about what their players want and expect. This process is ongoing and requires a deep understanding of player behaviour, preferences, cultural differences, demographics, and market trends.

Operators can create personalized experiences by leveraging data analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) tools to track player behaviour and tailor their sportsbook and casino offerings accordingly. However, staying abreast of players’ preferences and market dynamics can be challenging for operators. In such cases, seeking assistance from experts like Uplatform can be highly beneficial.

Uplatform offers services and possesses extensive expertise and knowledge in every market. It can assist operators in understanding player preferences, identifying market trends, and developing tailored sportsbooks. Uplatform’s comprehensive suite of services, including CRM and back-office services, can streamline operations and enhance player engagement.