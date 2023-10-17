Mansion Group to close B2C operations

The group has told affiliates it will halt gaming operations at Casino.com and MansionCasino.com.

Gibraltar.- The Gibraltar-licensed gambling business Mansion Group has reportedly taken the decision to cease B2C operations at Casino.com and MansionCasino.com. The company said the brands would cease gaming operations on October 26. Its affiliate programme will close by the end of November.

Affiliates say they received communications that read: “After careful consideration and evaluation of our business operations, we have made the difficult decision to close B2C operations of our gaming brands, Casino.com and MansionCasino.com. We regret to inform you that we will be ceasing gaming operations on both Casino.com and MansionCasino.com on 26 October 2023 at 09:00 CET.”

Affiliates were told to close their accounts by October 31. Mansion Group says it will process earnings from a $10 minimum. The news comes after Mansion closed Casino.com, MansionCasino.com and SlotsHeaven.com in the UK in January after 20 years in the market.

That move came less than a year after it shut MansionBet, its UK sportsbook, in March 2022 in order to focus solely on its casino brands. At the time, the group had said that it would direct its focus to “profitable markets where it currently operates”.