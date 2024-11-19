TransAct expands its reach in Panama through strategic partnership with Suppliers of Panama, Inc

With this partnership, TransAct aims to elevate the customer experience for Panama’s gaming operators.

Press release.- TransAct Technologies Incorporated announced a new strategic partnership with Suppliers of Panama, Inc., a premier technical service provider for Panama’s gaming sector. Under this partnership, Suppliers of Panama will support sales and service for TransAct’s Epic line of gaming products across Panama, delivering enhanced access to high-quality support and technology.

Established in 2018, Suppliers of Panama has earned a reputation for excellence in technical services, maintenance, repairs, and logistics support for Panama’s major casino operators. Their deep industry knowledge and extensive reach throughout the country make them an ideal partner to bring TransAct’s Epic gaming solutions to a broader audience in Panama, with a commitment to local inventory, fast repairs, and seamless product integration.

Tracey Winslow, CRO of TransAct Technologies, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Suppliers of Panama, Inc., whose expertise and commitment to the gaming industry align perfectly with our own.”

Then, she added: “With this partnership, we aim to elevate the customer experience for Panama’s gaming operators by offering convenient, locally available sales and support for our Epic line. Together, we are poised to deliver the highest quality products and services that will drive operational efficiency and gaming satisfaction for operators and players alike.”