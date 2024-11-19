SOFTSWISS expands men’s health initiative with Global Movember 

With the slogan ‘Talk It Out! Act It Out!’, the 2024 campaign highlights the importance of addressing critical health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health challenges.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is strengthening its commitment to men’s health with an expanded lineup of activities for Movember, an ambitious initiative focused on saving the lives of men all around the world.

Building on the success of its debut participation in 2023, the company is stepping up its efforts to support both physical and mental well-being while encouraging open communication among employees. With the slogan ‘Talk It Out! Act It Out!’, the 2024 campaign highlights the importance of addressing critical health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health challenges. Launched two decades ago, Movember has grown into a global movement with over five million supporters, aiming to measurably improve health outcomes for men by 2030.

This year, eleven SOFTSWISS’ senior and middle managers have stepped forward as project ambassadors, using their social media platforms to raise awareness. The popular Moustache Challenge will also feature participants starting November clean-shaven and proudly showcasing their moustaches at the month’s end. New activities include launching an anonymous mental health support channel for SOFTSWISS’ staff in collaboration with an online psychological counselling service. Additionally, to fully bring the campaign to life across SOFTSWISS offices, a table football tournament will be held in Warsaw, Poznan, and Tbilisi.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, commented: “Without good health, we cannot thrive in life or in business. In our busy lives, it is too easy to overlook our well-being. At SOFTSWISS, we wholeheartedly embrace the ‘WE CARE’ value – not only in our work but also in caring for ourselves and each other. This Movember, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on what truly matters. Prioritising self-care is essential for building a successful future. Together, we can foster a culture of health and well-being that strengthens our community.”

Movember is part of a broader set of impactful initiatives supported by SOFTSWISS, including global health campaigns like Pink October, during which the company reimburses ultrasound and mammogram tests for its female employees. SOFTSWISS’ commitment to fostering top-tier working conditions has been well-noticed in the igaming industry. Earlier this year, the company was honoured with the prestigious “Employer of the Year” nomination win at the SBC Awards.