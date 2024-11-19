Greentube presents its latest mystical slot adventure “Tiger & Jewel”

Inspired by traditional Oriental themes, the title is set in a land of hidden treasures and features a majestic white tiger that hunts boundless fortunes.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has created a mystical paradise full of riches in “Tiger & Jewel“, the latest addition to its innovative portfolio.

Inspired by traditional Oriental themes, the title is set in a land of hidden treasures and features the majestic white tiger that hunts boundless fortunes.

A 5×3 grid is adorned with gold coins, diamonds and yin-yang symbols, and every spin holds the potential to unlock prizes through mini, minor, major, and grand jackpots, coupled with wild symbols featuring multipliers up to 3x.

The Tiger & Jewel Bonus Spins Feature can be triggered when a combination of tiger and jewel symbols land together, randomly triggering the Jewel Eruption Feature. This grants the missing symbol needed to unlock the bonus spins.

During this feature, which is played on a 3×3 reel set, Tiger symbols become sticky and only appear on the central reel, while jewel icons continue to spin on the outer reels. Each Jewel adds a random value between 1x and 15x to the Tiger’s total. With three spins awarded at the outset, each new Tiger or Jewel symbol resets the spin counter.

Free Games can also be activated when three or more gold scatter symbols land, rewarding players with eight Free Games where Wild symbols with 2x or 3x multipliers can grow wins further. The feature can retrigger, offering additional chances to score big on every spin.

The game is the latest addition to Greentube’s diverse and ever-growing portfolio, blending classic slot elements with fresh, innovative features that continue to captivate players around the world.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “With Tiger & Jewel, we’ve crafted an experience that balances the thrill of jackpot potential with immersive features designed to captivate and reward”.

Then, he added: “The combination of its visually engaging theme, gameplay and lucrative bonus features sets this title apart, and we’re excited to see players dive into the world we’ve created.”