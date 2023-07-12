Majestic Bingo enters administration

The company has eight bingo halls in England and Wales.

UK.- The bingo hall operator Majestic Bingo has entered into administration. There have been concerns about the financial performance of the company, which has 143 employees and eight bingo venues in England and Wales.

Tim Bateson and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory have been appointed as joint administrators. They have retained all staff so the operator can continue to trade while they explore options for a sale of the business and assets.

The company had been profitable in the past but has been facing difficulties since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to the long periods with no business. With the subsequent cost-of-living crisis affecting disposable income, custom appears not to have fully recovered since.

Meanwhile, a profitable bingo hall in Spalding, Lincolnshire, has not reopened since it closed in 2021 due to a fire caused by an electrical fault

Bateson said. “However, in recent years, it has seen trading adversely affected by the impact of lockdowns during the pandemic, as well as the cost-of-living crisis. Majestic is one of the UK’s most recognisable independent bingo operators.

“We will continue to trade the business in the immediate term while we seek a buyer for the business. We would encourage any interested parties to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Majestic Bingo Online Limited operates separately and has not been put into administration. It continues to operate as normal.

