UK: DCMS select committee opens gambling white paper consultation

The committee will take feedback on the gambling white paper.

UK.- A select committee at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) has opened its follow-up call for evidence following the publication of the UK government’s gambling white paper. It’s inviting feedback on the white paper’s proposals.

Interested parties are invited to submit opinions on three questions to help inform the future of gambling regulation. It asks respondents to name the most welcome proposal in the gambling white paper, whether they believe there are gaps in the proposed reforms and whether they see potential barriers to the implementation of the white paper’s measures by the target deadline of summer 2024, before the next General Election.

Responses will be accepted up until July 14.

Meanwhile, gambling minister Stuart Andrew has sought to offer reassurance on gambling reforms. In an article in the Racing Post, he aims to provide some clarity for bookies and bettors regarding the government’s plans for the industry.

He wrote: “Since we published our gambling white paper in April, I’ve heard concerns across the racing industry, often covered by the Racing Post, about the impact our new regulations may have on punters and the sport’s revenues.

“The government and the Gambling Commission will launch formal consultations over the coming weeks and months looking at the plans in more depth ahead of our main measures – including the gambling operator levy and online slot stake limits – coming into force over the next year.

“We want to support horseracing to succeed, but we need to ensure the measures designed to shield vulnerable gamblers are right. It is therefore vital we go through these crucial consultation periods.”