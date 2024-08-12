Maine sports betting handle reaches $42.9m in July

It was the second-highest handle since Maine launched sports betting in November.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $42.9m in July, the second-highest since the state launched sports betting in November. According to the Maine Gambling Control Unit, revenue was $6m, up from $3.4m in June and the previous record of $5.4m in January.

There are two licensed sports wagering operators in the state. In July, DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $36.8m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $5.9m.

Maine keeps 10 per cent of adjusted gross receipts in tax. July’s figures resulted in $603,283 paid to the state.