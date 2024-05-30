Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel names Eugene Gibson as general manager

Gibson has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry.

US.- Saratoga Casino Holdings has named Eugene Gibson as general manager of the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, in Natchez, Mississippi. Gibson has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Most recently, Gibson worked at Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg, MS as the senior director of operations. Previous positions include several director-level and leadership roles focused on casino operations at properties in Louisiana, Washington, and Mississippi.

Sam Gerrity, chief executive officer of Saratoga Casino Holdings, the owner of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, said: “Eugene will play an essential role in continuing the success we’ve seen at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. His extensive wealth of knowledge in the business will allow him to effectively lead the team and strengthen our overall operations while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our guests.”

Gibson commented: “I’m thrilled to join the team at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. I look forward to becoming a member of the Natchez community and working closely with the team to grow the success of the property.”

Mississippi casinos generate $235.1m in revenue in March

The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) reported that the state’s 25 non-tribal casinos generated $235.1m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in March. Revenue increased 13.8 per cent compared to February ($206.7m) and 3 per cent compared to March 2023. Average daily revenue was $7.6m.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $148.9m in revenue, the Northern region $53.7m and the Central region $32.4m.